UK signs 390 mln stg contract for military vehicle support

LONDON, July 23 Britain has awarded a 390
million pound ($610.35 million)contract to General Dynamics
to provide maintenance and support services to the new
armoured tank vehicles it has on order.
The government last year signed a 3.5 billion pound deal
with the same company to buy 589 Scout Specialist Vehicles.
Defence companies which supply Britain with equipment were
bouyed earlier this month when the government committed to
meeting NATO's defence spending pledge of two percent of GDP for
the next five years.
The announcement comes after years of cuts - Britain has
reduced defence spending by about 8 percent in real terms since
2010 to help cut a record budget deficit.
The contract announced on Thursday would extend a current
arrangement to 2024 and as a result, U.S. company General
Dynamics would move vehicle testing and assembly to its base in
Wales, creating 250 jobs in the region.
($1 = 0.6390 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)