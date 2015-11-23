Britain says to boost defence spending, cut ministry jobs

LONDON Nov 23 Britain said on Monday it would
boost investment in defence and security to respond to a growing
range of threats, but would also need to cut defence ministry
civilian staff.
In a Strategic Defence and Security Review, the government
said it would slash civilian staff by 30 percent and sell off
large chunks of the ministry's estate to help pay for its
security and defence plans over the next five years.
Replacing Britain's nuclear submarine fleet would cost 31
billion pounds ($47.04 billion), the review said, 6 billion
pounds more than an earlier estimate.
($1 = 0.6590 pounds)
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Sarah Young, editing by
Elizabeth Piper)