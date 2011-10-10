British opposition demands answers from defence chief

* Opposition Labour raises pressure on Fox

* Defence Sec faces questions in parliament

* PM Cameron to receive initial report on Monday

By Adrian Croft

LONDON, Oct 10 Britain's opposition demanded a fuller explanation from Defence Secretary Liam Fox on Monday over his contacts with a close friend in the defence business that could cost him his job.

Fox's future hangs in the balance as the initial findings of an inquiry into whether national security had been breached is due to land on the desk of Prime Minister David Cameron later on Monday.

Fox, one of the most senior members of Cameron's government, apologised on Sunday for giving "the impression of wrongdoing" by his frequent private meetings with businessman Adam Werritty but said he would not quit.

But his apology failed to satisfy the newspapers, all full of stories about Fox's contacts with Werritty, or the opposition Labour Party, which demanded answers.

Labour's defence spokesman Jim Murphy said Fox must give a full account of his relationship with Werritty -- who is reported to have passed himself off as an adviser to the defence secretary despite holding no official post -- when he answers questions on defence in parliament later on Monday.

"I'm not looking for his head, I'm looking for the truth," Murphy told the BBC. "So far, we've had partial truth, evasion, avoidance, obfuscation and today all that's got to stop."

"If he doesn't volunteer to stand here (in parliament) and make a full, detailed statement, I will use parliamentary procedures to summon him to force him to give that statement," he said.

If the stream of media reports about Fox persists, Cameron will have to make a difficult political calculation about whether to stand by him or abandon him.

Removing Fox, seen as a right-wing "neo-con", from the cabinet, could upset the delicate balance of the coalition government and anger right-wingers in Cameron's Conservative Party who already think he has made too many concessions to his Liberal Democrat junior coalition partners.

Fox has denied helping Werritty's commercial work, giving him access to classified information or personally profiting from the relationship, but said he accepted that he had mishandled his dealings with his former flat-mate and best man at his wedding.

Murphy said the admission by Fox, who lost to Cameron in a bid for the Conservative Party leadership in 2005, was a "tacit admission" he had broken a ministerial code of conduct.

As defence secretary, Fox is responsible for the 10,000 British troops in Afghanistan and Britain's leading role in the NATO air campaign against Muammar Gaddafi's supporters in Libya.

His department is also in charge of awarding and managing billions of dollars' worth of defence contracts.

Media coverage has focused on Werritty's presence on official overseas trips and suggested Werritty may have set up a meeting between Fox and another businessman in Dubai in June, which took place when ministry officials were not present. (Reporting by Adrian Croft)