UK says agrees sale of 72 Harriers to U.S. for $180 mln

LONDON Nov 24 Britain has agreed a $180 million deal to sell 72 retired Harrier aircraft to the U.S. Marine Corps for use as spare parts, a British minister said on Thursday.

"We have agreed the sale of the final 72 Harrier aircraft frames and associated parts which will be used as a major source of spares for the U.S. Marine Corps Harrier AV-8B fleet of aircraft," defence equipment minister Peter Luff told parliament.

"The value of the sale is around $180 million, (equal to) some 110 million pounds, and represents a good deal both for UK taxpayers and the US government," he said.

The British government retired its Harrier fleet as part of sweeping defence cuts announced last year.

"Added to the savings made from retiring the Harrier fleet from service, this sale takes the total estimated receipts and savings to the Ministry of Defence to around one billion pounds," Luff said.

He said this money would allow Britain to invest in more modern and capable aircraft, including the Joint Strike Fighter. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Mohammed Abbas)