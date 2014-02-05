Workers at British nuclear submarine base vote for strike action

LONDON Feb 5 Workers at Britain's main nuclear submarine base voted on Wednesday to go on strike over pay for the first time in 42 years, a step that their union warned could have significant implications for the running of the Scottish naval base.

The Faslane naval base, on the River Clyde east of Glasgow, is the home of Britain's fleet of nuclear submarines which are armed with Trident ballistic missiles.

The dispute between workers and the company that runs the site, Babcock Marine, part of Babcock International Group PLC , arose over plans to cap pay rises at 1 percent.

The Unite union says that cap would result in a pay cut of 1 percent in real terms and that 800 workers could strike. The defence ministry declined to comment on what impact, if any, it would have on Britain's defences.

"I wouldn't necessarily go as far as saying it will impact (Prime Minister) David Cameron's ability to push the button," said Alex Flynn, head of media and campaigns at Unite.

A spokeswoman for Babcock said: "Discussions on pay negotiations are a matter for Babcock and our employees and we continue to try to find a way forward."

Unite said over 95 percent of workers voted for strike action in a ballot with 82 percent turnout.

The workers who may strike included cleaners, engineers and those involved in monitoring radiation levels, the union said.