CH2M Hill withdraws from UK weapons buying outsourcing bid

LONDON Nov 19 U.S. engineering firm CH2M Hill
said on Tuesday that it had withdrawn from the bidding process
to run Britain's weapons buying agency as it was not
commercially viable.
The firm was leading one of two consortiums bidding to run
Britain's Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) unit, in a team
with Serco and Atkins.
"After much detailed scrutiny, our solution which would have
met the objectives of the GOCO tender was not as commercially
viable for the consortium as we would have required, under the
proposed draft contract," the firm said in a statement.
The other bid team was led by Bechtel, another U.S.
engineering firm, supported by PricewaterhouseCoopers
and PA Consulting.
The Ministry of Defence declined to comment on the news but
said that a written ministerial statement would be issued later
today.