UK to buy 100 more Force Protection vehicles

LONDON Dec 22 Britain will buy about 100 more light-armoured Foxhound patrol vehicles from U.S. defence firm Force Protection Inc for use in Afghanistan, the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.

The purchase is part of a drive to better protect British forces from roadside bombs planted by Taliban insurgents that have claimed many of the nearly 400 British soldiers killed in Afghanistan since 2001.

The Ministry of Defence did not give a value for the order, saying the deal was subject to final contractual negotiations with Force Protection's European arm.

U.S. defence contractor General Dynamics Corp said in November it would buy Force Protection Inc for $360 million.

The Ministry of Defence said the order was part of a 400 million pound ($626.56 million) package to better protect British soldiers in Afghanistan, including more than 200 million pounds to be spent on technology to counter roadside bombs.

The order will bring to around 300 the number of Foxhound vehicles available to the 9,500-strong British force in Afghanistan.

Britain signed a 180 million pound contract in November 2010 to buy 200 Foxhounds. The first vehicles under that contract are due to be delivered for military training over the next month.

The vehicle has a V-shaped underside to dissipate blasts. It can be driven on only three wheels and has an engine that can be replaced in 30 minutes.

Foxhound is designed, developed and built in Britain by Force Protection Europe and engineering and automotive consultancy Ricardo, the Ministry of Defence said.