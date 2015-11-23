UPDATE 1-UK announces rapid strike forces, more warships in new defence plan

(Updates after statement, adds details, quotes)
By Kylie MacLellan and Sarah Young
LONDON Nov 23 Britain will boost spending on
defence to combat the growing threat from Islamic militants,
Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday, underlining the
need for rapid reaction forces after the Paris attacks.
After visiting Paris where he pledged British support for
France after the Nov. 13 attacks which killed 130 people,
Cameron unveiled plans to increase spending by 12 billion pounds
($18 billion) to 178 billion over the next decade as part of his
government's five-year defence and security plan.
But the review, which detailed plans to buy eight BAE
warships and nine Boeing maritime patrol aircraft, also said
Britain would need to cut civilian staff at its defence ministry
by 30 percent to help keep the government's budget in check.
"As the murders on the streets of Paris remind us so starkly
ISIL (Islamic State) is not some remote problem thousands of
miles away, it is a direct threat to our security at home and
abroad," Cameron told parliament.
Detailing a list of new purchases, more financing for
intelligence agencies and the targeting of the aid budget to
support broken states, he said: "Not one of these capabilities
is an optional extra, these investments are an act of clear-eyed
self interest to ensure our future prosperity and security."
Britain needed to be able to rapidly respond to crises as
they emerged, and that as such the government would put in place
a new contingency plan to deal with terror attacks, making
10,000 military personnel available on standby.
The review highlighted that passenger jets were a primary
target for militant groups and that some, including Islamic
State and Al Qaeda, would try to acquire chemical, biological
and radiological capabilities.
EQUIPMENT ORDERS
Cameron said Britain would buy nine Boeing P-8
Poseidon submarine-hunting aircraft to help protect its nuclear
deterrent and fill a gap left by a much-criticised decision to
scrap the Nimrod spy-plane programme in 2010.
The move to buy the converted 737 passenger jets follows an
intense lobbying campaign by Boeing's rivals including Airbus
Group, Finmeccanica and Lockheed Martin to try to persuade the
government to run a competition for maritime patrol aircraft.
The government also said it would buy at least 13 new
frigates for the Royal Navy, eight of which will be the "Type
26" warships which BAE Systems is designing, with the
remainder a new class of cheaper, more flexible vessels.
Cameron announced Britain would create two rapidly
deployable, 5,000-strong "strike brigades" by 2025 and extend
the life of its Typhoon fighter jets by 10 years to create an
extra two squadrons.
It will also invest in new surveillance drones and
accelerate the purchase of Lockheed Martin's F-35
Lightning II jets, with 24 due to be in place on British
aircraft carriers by 2023 as part of a total order of 138.
In the review, the government raised the estimated bill for
replacing Britain's nuclear submarines to 31 billion pounds, 6
billion more than an earlier estimate.
It did not detail the maintenance costs for Trident, which
the government has suggested will be about 6 percent of the
annual budget over the vessels' lifetime. That could take the
total cost for maintenance and renewal to well over 150 billion
pounds.
(Additional reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by Elizabeth
Piper)