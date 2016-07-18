UPDATE 3-British lawmakers back renewal of Trident nuclear deterrent

* UK needs to replace subs carrying nuclear weapons by 2030s
* Opposition Labour leader and some lawmakers oppose renewal
* Ministry of Defence estimates replacement cost at 31 bln
pounds
(Updates after vote)
By Michael Holden and Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, July 18 Lawmakers voted strongly on
Monday to renew Britain's ageing nuclear weapons system, a
multibillion-pound project regarded as key to maintaining the
country's status as a world power following its vote to leave
the European Union.
Despite opposition from the pro-independence Scottish
National Party (SNP) and some in the opposition Labour Party,
parliament approved the renewal of the Scottish-based
nuclear-armed Trident submarines by 472 to 117 votes.
Some opponents said the vote was being used by new Prime
Minister Theresa May to unify her party, which has a
parliamentary majority of 16, after a bruising Brexit campaign,
and embarrass Labour by highlighting its own deep divisions.
In her first statement in parliament as prime minister, May
urged lawmakers to back Trident, not only to protect Britain
from growing threats from Russia and North Korea, but also to
protect thousands of jobs in Scotland and elsewhere.
"What this country needs to do is to recognise that it faces
a variety of threats and to ensure we have the capabilities that
are necessary and appropriate to deal with each of those
threats," she said ahead of the vote.
Britain needed to retain a nuclear deterrent which had been
an insurance policy for nearly 50 years, May said.
"We cannot outsource the grave responsibility we shoulder
for keeping our people safe ... That would be a reckless gamble:
a gamble that would enfeeble our allies and embolden our
enemies; a gamble with the safety and security of families in
Britain that we must never be prepared to take."
Parliament agreed in principle in 2007 to replace the
deterrent system and Monday's vote was to rubber stamp the
decision to approve the building of four submarines to ensure
Britain can have nuclear weapons continuously on patrol at sea.
UK'S "OUTSIZED" ROLE
U.S. Defence Secretary Ash Carter said in February Britain
must renew the submarines, based at Faslane, if it wanted to
maintain its "outsized" role in world affairs.
During more than five hours of debate in parliament, many
argued that failing to renew the system would mark Britain
retreating from the world.
However, Scottish nationalists and some in Labour believe
the weapons are no longer needed as they are little use against
terrorists and the money could be better spent elsewhere.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who has been challenged by two
candidates seeking to take the helm of the centre-left party,
questioned the need for Britain to possess "weapons of mass
destruction" and said it should press for a nuclear-free world.
"I would not take a decision that kills millions of people,
I do not believe the threat of mass murder is a legitimate way
to go about dealing with international relations," said Corbyn,
who had indicated his lawmakers could vote freely on Trident.
Many Labour lawmakers criticised their leader's view, which
is in contrast with the party's official position on Trident.
SNP Westminster leader Angus Robertson said the renewal was
opposed by Scotland, where May's Conservatives hold just one of
the 59 seats in the British parliament.
"It is obscene that the priority of this government ... is
to spend billions of pounds on outdated nuclear weapons that we
do not want, do not need and could never use," he said during
the debate.
"This government has a democratic deficit in Scotland and
with today's vote on Trident it is going to get worse not
better."
SELF-HARM
Some military officials also oppose the outlay on Trident,
saying the money would be better spent on maintaining the army
and on more conventional technology, both of which have recently
suffered cutbacks.
The Ministry of Defence has said replacing the four
submarines would cost 31 billion pounds ($41 billion), plus a
contingency fund of 10 billion pounds, with another 4 billion
already allocated to the design process.
Defence firms BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce and
Babcock can expect to benefit from a renewal, with the
new submarines expected to enter service from 2028.
However, in response to a freedom of information request
from Reuters in March, the ministry said it could not provide
details of the costs for the nuclear warheads, support services
infrastructure and running costs over the system's expected
life.
Calculations by Reuters and Conservative lawmaker Crispin
Blunt suggest it could reach 167 billion pounds ($220 billion)
over 32 years.
Blunt, head of the parliament's foreign affairs committee,
said on Monday the costs had increased and may eventually reach
180 billion pounds.
"I oppose the renewal of Trident because I care about the
security of my country," he said in a statement. "I'm not
prepared to be party to the most egregious act of self-harm to
our conventional defence."
($1 = 0.7583 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Sarah Young;
Editing by Giles Elgood and James Dalgleish)