BAE Systems to begin building new British nuclear submarines

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
LONDON Oct 1 Britain's ministry of defence said on Saturday that construction work will begin on the country's new nuclear submarines, announcing nearly 1.3 billion pounds ($1.7 billion) of new investment with defence firm BAE Systems .
Lawmakers backed renewing Britain's ageing nuclear weapons system earlier this year, a multi-billion pound project regarded as key to maintaining the country's status as a world power following its vote to leave the European Union.
"The investment will support delivery of the Government's commitment to retain the Trident-based continuous at sea deterrent - the ultimate guarantee of our safety - and build the new fleet of four Successor Ballistic Missile submarines," the defence ministry said in a statement.
BAE Systems said the first new submarine will enter service in the early 2030s. ($1 = 0.7705 pounds) (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Alexander Smith)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
