Japan's submarine hunter aircraft visits Britain with contract in mind

| FAIRFORD, England, July 17
FAIRFORD, England, July 17 Japan brought its
submarine hunter aircraft to a British airshow on Friday,
signalling its intention to compete for a potential
multi-billion dollar contract.
Britain has not formally decided it will buy new maritime
patrol planes, but is under pressure to do so to ensure it can
carry out aerial hunts for submarines after retiring a former
programme in 2011.
A UK government defence and security review due to conclude
later this year could state the need for a new maritime patrol
force to replace the Nimrod, which tracked Soviet undersea
activity during the Cold War.
The Japanese P-1, made by Kawasaki Heavy Industries
, is one contender. Boeing could offer its P-8
Poseidon, and Airbus has an option based on its C-295
military aircraft.
After decades of restraint under a pacifist constitution
since the end of World War Two, Japan, is starting to try to
export more arms.
The P-1 is due to fly at the Royal International Air Tattoo
in central England on Saturday, in what would be the first time
a Japanese military plane has participated in a European flying
display.
A spokesman for Japan's air force told reporters on Friday
it was up to Britain to decide on the P-1's suitability for any
requirement it might have.
Britain's decision comes at a time of rising tensions with
Russia. Royal Air Force fighter jets have been scrambled to
intercept Russian long-range bombers in recent months, and there
have also been reports of suspected submarines in Swedish and
Finnish waters, fuelling regional concerns.
