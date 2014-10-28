UPDATE 1-Britain says agrees to order four more F-35 stealth fighter jets

(Adds statement details, quote)
LONDON Oct 28 Britain has reached an agreement
in principle to order four more of Lockheed Martin's
F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter jets, the Ministry of Defence
(MoD) said on Tuesday.
The formal contract, part of a plan to purchase 14 of the
stealth fighters over the next five years, will be placed within
the coming weeks, the ministry said. The aircraft are due to be
delivered from mid-2016.
The jets will form part of Britain's first operational
squadron of F35s. It has already taken delivery of three
training jets, which are based in Florida, and last year ordered
a fourth, also for test use.
The MoD said the aircraft, which are capable of short take
off and vertical landing, would operate from Britain's two new
aircraft carriers, which are under construction, and from Royal
Air Force land bases.
"With highly advanced sensors, systems and weapons, this
fifth generation stealth aircraft will offer a quantum leap in
terms of capability," Air Commodore Mark Hopkins, who is
overseeing the project, said in a statement.
The contract is part of a wider agreement between the U.S.
Defense Department and Lockheed for the production of a total of
43 F-35s for six different countries.
