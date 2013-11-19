UK may still outsource weapons buying after CH2M Hill pulls out

LONDON Nov 19 Britain said it would continue
exploring plans to put its 159 billion pound ($256 billion)
military equipment buying programme in the hands of a private
firm, even after one of the two consortia left in the running
pulled out.
U.S. engineer firm, CH2M Hill, which was leading a team with
Serco and Atkins said on Tuesday it had
withdrawn from the bidding to run Britain's Defence Equipment
and Support (DE&S) unit, in a team with Serco and Atkins
.
"The Department, with the Cabinet Office and HM Treasury,
will now study the detailed proposal received from Materiel
Acquisition Partners (led by Bechtel with PA and PwC in
support)," Defence Secretary Philip Hammond said in a statement.
"This analysis will inform a decision on whether it is in
the public interest to proceed with only a single commercial
bidder and an internal option, or whether alternative approaches
should be considered and a further statement will be made once
this process is complete."