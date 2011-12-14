Derivatives industry eyes UK Lehman appeal ruling

* UK payout appeal ruling gets under way
* Ruling due in first quarter of 2012
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Dec 14 Regulators and the world's
$700 trillion derivatives industry are closely watching a legal
battle that began in Britain on Wednesday and which will fuel a
sea change in swaps payouts.
Four cases, including one involving a unit of collapsed U.S.
bank Lehman Brothers, are being presented in a five-day hearing
at the UK Court of Appeal.
All revolve around payouts under the derivatives industry's
"master agreement", a framework contract.
A bank that trades swaps with another bank typically has one
master agreement which sets the terms for millions of
transactions between them.
"For a long time there were hardly any cases to test the
agreement, and disputes were settled out of court," said Edmund
Parker, global co-head of derivatives at law firm Mayer Brown.
"I think the outcome of this will affect how the master
agreement is updated and agreements across the world."
The master agreement was drawn up by the International Swaps
and Derivatives Association (ISDA), an industry body, and covers
around 90 percent of off-exchange derivatives transactions.
Under the agreement, Lehman's bankruptcy is considered a
default.
However, in the four cases before the court this week, the
other party in the contracts elected not to terminate them
because they would have had to pay out to the defunct bank.
A U.S. court has ruled in a separate case that Lehman's
swaps should be closed out and payment made, saying contracts
should not continue indefinitely in such circumstances.
Parker said UK regulators want swaps to be automatically
closed out within a certain period following a bankruptcy, and
will be scrutinising the outcome of the court case.
AMENDMENT
Regulators want a master agreement that is clear and works
when it comes to winding down an ailing bank or fixing the right
amount of capital buffers.
This year, Lehman lost a UK court case against television
company Carlton Communications, now part of ITV. The
bank had wanted Carlton to make payments on interest-rate swap
agreements.
Its appeal has been bundled with three similar disputes this
week.
A ruling on the appeal is not expected until the first
quarter of next year but the master agreement is set to be
changed by then, regardless of the outcome of the court case.
"ISDA is in the process of preparing an amendment to the
master agreement which would limit the amount of time a
non-defaulting party could wait before declaring an early
termination date following a default," said David Geen, ISDA's
general counsel, who is attending the appeal hearings.
The change would have no impact on existing swaps.
Views differ over how much time should be given before a
close-out, but it could end up being between 60 and 90 days.
The UK government has signalled it will push through
legislation unless ISDA sets a time limit before an early
termination.