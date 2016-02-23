UPDATE 1-At least one dies as building collapses at former UK power plant

(Updates with fire statement)
LONDON Feb 23 At least one person was killed
and three others were missing after a building collapsed on
Tuesday at a disused British power plant, the local fire service
said.
The incident occurred at the RWE npower Didcot A power
plant, around 70 miles (113 km) west of London. The plant closed
in 2013 and was in the process of being demolished.
"I can confirm search operations are in progress and that
there has been one fatality, five persons have been taken to
hospital and three persons are currently missing," Oxfordshire
Fire Service Area Manager Mat Carlile said in a statement.
Residents told local media there had been a large rumble,
prompting reports there had been an explosion. Television
pictures showed half a large building at the site appeared to
have collapsed.
However, emergency services said they were treating the
incident as a building collapse and although dust had spread
over a considerable area, there had been no hazardous materials
inside.
"There has been an incident at our former Didcot A Power
Station site," RWE npower said in a statement. "The site is
currently being demolished. We are working with our contractors
Coleman and Company to establish the facts."
Didcot A, a dual-fired power station which could produce
enough power for 2 million households, closed down in 2013 after
43 years of operation.
In 2014, a fire broke out at Didcot B, an operational
gas-fired power plant on the same site. No one was hurt but one
of two power generation units had to be taken offline.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by William Schomberg,
Larry King)