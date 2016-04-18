UPDATE 2-British plane may have collided with drone at Heathrow, lands safely-police

(Adds BALPA statement, AAIB statement, background)
LONDON, April 18 A British Airways passenger
aircraft was hit by what most likely was a drone as it prepared
to land at Britain's Heathrow Airport, police said, increasing
worries about the risks posed by increasing civil drone use.
Police said the pilot of the BA flight from Geneva had
reported that he believed a drone had struck the aircraft before
it landed safely on Sunday at Terminal 5.
Britain's Air Accidents Investigation Branch confirmed on
Monday that it had launched an investigation into an incident
involving an unmanned air vehicle and a passenger aircraft at
Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport.
The use of civil drones, whether for commercial purposes
such as crop surveillance, monitoring of natural disasters,
photography or just as a leisure activity, is rising.
That popularity has led to increasing reports of near-misses
with commercial aircraft.
The European Commission has conceded that "drone accidents
will happen", while the UK's Civil Aviation Authority last year
issued a warning after seven incidents in less than a year where
drones had flown near planes at different British airports.
Pilots' associations and others have called for drones to be
fitted with geo-fencing technology, which uses GPS software to
stop them straying into certain areas, along with height and
distance limits. They also call for registration of drones.
Commenting on the latest incident, the British Airlines
Pilots Association said that more education for drone users and
stronger enforcement of the rules around drones were needed to
keep aircraft safe.
"It was only a matter of time before we had a drone strike
given the huge numbers being flown around by amateurs who don't
understand the risks and the rules," BALPA flight safety
specialist Stephen Landells said.
British Airways, which is owned by IAG, said in its
statement that the aircraft, which had 132 customers and five
crew on board, was fully examined by engineers before being
cleared to operate its next flight.
The incident was reported to police by the pilot after the
flight landed at about 1150 GMT on Sunday.
"It transpired that an object, believed to be a drone, had
struck the front of the aircraft," the police said.
The incident on Sunday followed another at Heathrow in
February, when a New York-bound plane was forced to return to
the airport after a "laser beam incident".
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Sarah Young; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)