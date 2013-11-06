Banker payment was "insurance policy", says F1's Ecclestone

| LONDON
LONDON Nov 6 A multi-million dollar payment to
a jailed German banker was an "insurance policy", Formula One
Chief Executive Bernie Ecclestone said on Wednesday, denying it
was linked to the sale of a stake in the business to private
equity firm CVC.
Billionaire Ecclestone is defending a $100 million damages
claim brought by German media firm Constantin Medien who accuse
him and three other defendants of deliberately undervaluing
Formula One in the 2005 sale to safeguard his position as CEO.
The legal fallout from the sale of a controlling stake in
the business to CVC is threatening Ecclestone's four-decade hold
on the glamorous motor sport and complicating stalled efforts to
float it on the stock market in Singapore.
A Munich court in 2012 jailed Gerhard Gribkowsky, former
chief risk officer at German bank BayernLB, for tax evasion and
bribery for taking a $44 million payment after the 2005 sale.
Ecclestone, 83, said he paid Gribkowsky 10 million pounds
($16 million) but said that was because the German banker was
threatening to make damaging claims about a family trust to the
British tax authorities that could have cost him up to 2 billion
pounds.
"What I paid him was a very small amount, what I call an
insurance policy," Ecclestone told a hearing at the High Court
in London, calling it "quite a cheap insurance policy".
He said there was no link to a deal in which CVC paid
BayernLB $830 million for a 47 percent stake in Formula One.
"This issue was nothing to do with anyone except Gribkowsky and
myself, nobody else."
"SHAKEN DOWN"
Ecclestone has run Formula One for four decades, turning it
into a money-spinner with annual revenue of around $2 billion
generated by races held around the world watched by hundreds of
millions of TV viewers.
A German court is due to decide next year whether Ecclestone
himself should stand trial on bribery charges linked to the
Gribkowsky payment. Ecclestone denies any wrongdoing.
Giving evidence in the damages case brought by Constantin
Medien, Ecclestone repeated previous statements that he was
being put under pressure by Gribkowsky who he feared would make
false claims about his tax affairs.
He denied misleading Formula One board members including
Martin Sorrell, chief executive of advertising group WPP
, and Peter Brabeck, chairman of Nestle, about
payments to Gribkowsky.
"It wasn't the slightest concern of theirs," he said. "I
paid him because I was being I said 'shaken down'," he added,
saying this was what he had told the Formula One directors in
2011 after Gribkowsky had been arrested.
Constantin is the successor to German media firm and former
shareholder EM.TV. It says it missed out on a share of the
proceeds had the sale price for the stake exceeded $1.05
billion.
It argues that Ecclestone favoured a sale to CVC because it
planned to keep him on as CEO of a business which he continues
to run as a hands-on chief executive.
Questioned repeatedly in court about newspaper reports
quoting him after the Gribkowsky arrest, Ecclestone said: "Most
of these journalists should be working closely with, what's his
name, Jeffrey Archer," referring to the best-selling author and
former Member of Parliament.