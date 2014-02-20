版本:
German firm loses damages claim against F1 boss Ecclestone

LONDON Feb 20 A British judge dismissed on Thursday claims for damages by a German firm against Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone over his involvement in the 2005 sale of a stake in the motor racing business.

German company Constantin Medien EV4G.DE had alleged that Ecclestone, 83, was part of a "corrupt bargain" with a German banker to undervalue Formula One and favour the sale of a controlling stake to private equity fund CVC - which had agreed to keep Ecclestone on as chief executive of the business.
