UK's Osborne to reduce bank levy, introduce new profits surcharge

LONDON, July 8 British finance minister George
Osborne said on Wednesday he would reduce a bank levy charged on
the assets of financial institutions and replace with it with a
surcharge on bank profits.
"I will, over the next six years, gradually reduce the bank
levy rate -- and after that make sure it no longer applies to
worldwide balance sheets," Osborne said as he announced a
post-election budget plan in parliament.
"But to maintain a fair contribution from the banks, I will
introduce a new 8 percent surcharge on bank profits from Jan. 1
next year."
The bank levy was introduced in 2011 in response to the
financial crisis and applies to the global balance sheet assets
of British banks as well as assets belonging to the UK
operations of foreign banks.
Europe's biggest bank, HSBC, has said the levy will
be a factor in whether it decides to keep its headquarters in
Britain.
Britain's stock market index of banking shares
rose after Osborne's statement, up 1.6 percent at 1203 GMT, with
HSBC gaining 1.5 percent, Lloyds 0.7 percent higher and
RBS up 1 percent.
