Britain commits to NATO 2 pct defence spending target for next 5 yrs

LONDON, July 8 Britain will commit to
maintaining defence spending at NATO's target of 2 percent of
gross domestic product every year for the rest of the decade,
finance minister George Osborne said on Wednesday.
The British government has repeatedly come under pressure
from lawmakers in its own Conservatives, the opposition Labour
Party and international military chiefs to commit to the target
but had declined to do so beyond the current financial year.
"Today I commit additional resources to the defence and
security of the realm," Osborne told parliament during his first
post-election budget statement on Wednesday.
"Committing today to meet the NATO pledge to spend 2 percent
of our national income on defence. Not just this year, but every
year of this decade."
Shares in BAE Systems, Britain's biggest defence
contractor, traded up 2.9 percent after the news, making the
company one of the top risers on Britain's bluechip index.
