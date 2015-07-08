UPDATE 1-UK's Osborne steals Labour's thunder with "non-dom" tax move

(Adds details, background)
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, July 8 Britain will scrap special tax
breaks for long-term residents who claim "non-domicile" status
in a surprise incursion by the ruling Conservatives into
political territory previously occupied by their Labour
opponents.
The non-dom tax status, as it is widely known, has caused
controversy for years because it allows some people who live in
Britain but declare their permanent home to be elsewhere to
avoid tax on most of their earnings from abroad.
"It is not fair that people who are born in the UK to
parents who are domiciled here, can later in life claim to be
non-doms and live here," George Osborne, the finance minister,
said in a speech presenting a post-election government budget.
"It is not fair that non-doms with residential property here
in the UK can put it in an offshore company and avoid
inheritance tax," he told parliament.
Osborne stopped short of abolishing the non-dom status
altogether, as pledged by then Labour leader Ed Miliband in the
run-up to a May 7 election won by the Conservatives, but said
people would no longer be able to claim it indefinitely.
During the election campaign, the Conservatives had
denounced Miliband's policy, arguing wealthy non-doms would
simply leave the country and the Treasury would lose tax
revenues they paid on their British income.
But in a change that was not trailed in the Conservative
campaign manifesto, Osborne said anyone resident in Britain for
more than 15 of the past 20 years would pay full British taxes
on all worldwide income and gains.
"Non-dom status was meant to be temporary, but it became
permanent for some people. Not any longer," he said.
Official figures showed the measure was not expected to
raise significant amounts of money for the Treasury, but it
could make more of an impact in terms of political symbolism,
coming from a party that has faced controversy over non-doms.
Labour spent years attacking the Conservatives over the
non-dom status of Michael Ashcroft, a British-born billionaire
with ties to Belize, in Central America, who served as
Conservative treasurer and deputy chairman at different times.
Ashcroft eventually relinquished the status to enable him to
retain his House of Lords seat.
Labour have also criticised the Conservatives in the past
over the amounts of campaign money they raised from donors
enjoying the controversial status. The Conservatives
counter-attacked that Labour also received donations from
non-doms, albeit in smaller amounts.
Osborne appeared to have stolen Labour's thunder, at least
in the short term, over the non-dom issue. Acting Labour leader
Harriet Harman did not mention the policy in her speech
responding to Osborne in parliament.
The government predicted around 15,000 people would lose
their non-dom status under the new rules. The total number of
people who enjoy the status as things stand is estimated at
about 115,000, although no public register is maintained.
Osborne said he would also tighten the rules for those who
retained the status, including making them pay the same taxes on
residential property in the UK as other taxpayers.
(Additional reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Stephen
Addison)