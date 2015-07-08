UK says will not introduce levy on tobacco manufacturers and importers

LONDON, July 8 The British government said on
Wednesday it would not introduce a levy on tobacco manufacturers
and importers as a consultation had shown the cost would simply
be passed on to consumers.
Last December, the government said it was considering
introducing a levy, which would have been based on market share,
and launched a consultation to gather views on the idea.
"Analysis of the responses shows that the impact of a
tobacco levy on the tobacco market would be similar to a duty
rise, with tobacco manufacturers and importers passing the levy
onto consumer prices," the government said in its budget.
"As tobacco duties have already increased this year and will
continue to increase by more than inflation each year in this
parliament, the government has decided not to introduce a levy
on manufacturers and importers."
The government said its analysis had shown a levy of 150
million pounds would only have raised 25 million pounds after
behavioural effects were accounted for.
Big tobacco companies, such as Philip Morris International
, British American Tobacco, Japan Tobacco
International and Imperial Tobacco, are already
at odds with the British government over plans to require plain
packaging of tobacco products.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)