UK finance minister vows hefty welfare cuts in July budget plan

* Osborne vows to stick with 12 bln stg cuts to welfare
* Move comes after mass protest against austerity
* Bill Gates urges UK not to cut back overseas aid
* Defence minister says outlook darker, eyes Russia threat
By David Milliken
LONDON, June 21 British finance minister George
Osborne has said he will press ahead with hefty cuts to welfare
in a budget statement next month, a day after tens of thousands
of people marched against austerity in central London.
Writing in the Sunday Times, Osborne and welfare minister
Iain Duncan Smith said the newly re-elected Conservative
government would go ahead with plans to cut welfare spending by
12 billion pounds ($19 billion), out of an annual budget of 220
billion pounds, including old-age pensions.
British media had previously reported that Osborne was under
pressure from colleagues to rein in the cuts, which are likely
to fall most heavily on low-paid workers.
Separate media reports on Sunday also pointed to other
demands on Osborne for spending on defence and overseas aid
ahead of his post-election budget statement on July 8.
"We will set out in detail all the steps we will take to
bring about savings totalling 12 billion pounds a year in next
month's budget and at the spending review in the autumn,"
Osborne and Duncan Smith wrote.
"For a start, we will reduce the benefit cap, and have made
clear that we believe we need to make significant savings from
other working-age benefits," they added.
Britain's budget deficit currently stands at just under 5
percent of gross domestic product, higher than in almost all
advanced economies. Fresh from an unexpected election victory
last month for the ruling Conservatives,Osborne has said he
wants to run a surplus by the 2018/19 tax year and commit future
governments to the same.
The Sunday Times said cuts under consideration included
banning people aged under 25 from claiming housing benefit and
restricting tax credits to a couple's first two children.
On Saturday tens of thousands of protesters marched from the
Bank of England in London's financial district to parliament to
protest against further cuts, saying they were unnecessary and
would worsen inequality.
Further demands on spending appeared in other British media.
Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, writing in
the Sunday Telegraph, urged Britain's government to stick with
its commitment to spend 0.7 percent of GDP on foreign aid, which
some Conservative lawmakers think could be better spent at home.
In the same newspaper, defence minister Michael Fallon said
Britain's armed forces still had enough resources despite cuts
to their 34 billion pound budget and the world "becoming a
darker place" with threats from Russia and Islamic State.
Fallon said Britain would offer an extra 1,000 troops to a
NATO rapid reaction force aimed at deterring Russian aggression
at a NATO defence ministers' meeting this week.
(Editing by W Simon)