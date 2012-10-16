Cuts may have hurt UK growth more than predicted-watchdog OBR

BRIEF-ASE orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 mln
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 million ($17.08 million) from Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd
LONDON Oct 16 The British government's spending cuts and tax increases may have hurt economic growth more than originally assumed, the country's forecasting body OBR said on Tuesday.
The independent Office for Budget Responsibility's assessment is likely to fuel the heated debate about the government's austerity drive, which the opposition in parliament blames for the renewed recession in Britain.
The independent OBR -- set up by the government to produce forecasts and assess fiscal policy -- also said in its evaluation of its forecasting record that the financial crisis may have caused a lasting hit to the economy's ability to grow.
"Along with many other forecasters, we significantly overestimated economic growth over the past two years," it said.
The OBR said the hit from stubborn inflation on real consumer spending, deteriorating export markets, and impaired credit conditions as well as the euro area anxiety and demand uncertainty on business investment all contributed to the weak growth.
"Fiscal consolidation may also have done more to slow growth than we assumed," they said.
SINGAPORE, Feb 24 A bug in its software left hundreds of thousands of webpages hosted by Cloudflare Inc leaking encrypted personal data, but there was no sign yet the leak had been exploited by hackers, the Internet security firm said on Friday.
PARIS, Feb 24 France's Safran posted a 5.4 percent rise in 2016 core operating profit to 2.4 billion euros and projected stable underlying income in 2017, a transitional year as it increases production of its new LEAP commercial jet engine.