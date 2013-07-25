UPDATE 1-Britain's economy picks up speed in second quarter, still below peak

By Olesya Dmitracova and William Schomberg
LONDON, July 25 Britain's economy sped up
between April and June on the back of stronger spending by
consumers and businesses and giving a boost to the government
less than two years before an election.
It came at the same time as a raft of UK company earnings
reports showing growth picking up.
Gross domestic product rose 0.6 percent in the second quarter
compared with the previous three months, in line with forecasts,
preliminary data from the Office for National Statistics showed.
That was double the pace of growth in the first three months
of the year but the economy still remains smaller than before
the 2008-09 recession, suggesting to some economists that it
still needs nurturing by the Bank of England.
The numbers were a boost for finance minister George
Osborne, who has fended off calls from the International
Monetary Fund and the opposition Labour party to spend more to
speed up growth.
"Britain is holding its nerve, we are sticking to our plan,
and the British economy is on the mend - but there is still a
long way to go and I know things are still tough for families,"
Osborne said in a statement.
"So I will not let up in my determination to make sure we
put right all that went wrong in our economy."
Growing signs of a pick-up in the British economy have
coincided with a narrowing of Labour's lead over the
Conservatives in some opinion polls.
The recovery also comes as other countries in Europe are
struggling to show any growth at all.
Compared with a year earlier, Britain's economy expanded 1.4
percent, faster than 0.3 percent in the first quarter. It was
the fastest increase since early 2011 although it was boosted by
an extra working day in the April-June period this year.
Sterling weakened after the data and British government bond
prices pared losses as some investors had been betting on
stronger growth which would have reduced further the chance of
the Bank of England pumping more money into the economy.
It was the first time that all sectors of the economy -
agriculture, production, construction and services - grew since
the third quarter of 2010.
The Bank of England's new governor, Mark Carney, may see the
data as a sign that the economy is edging closer to what he has
termed "escape velocity" or sustainable growth, though he is
still likely to judge it needs extra help to get there.
From next month, Carney is widely expected to start
providing detailed guidance on how long interest rates will
remain low, in an effort to encourage consumers to spend and
businesses to borrow and invest.
STILL SMALLER
Britain's economy remains 3.3 percent smaller than in the
first quarter of 2008 which was its peak before the financial
crisis plunged the country into recession, tempering the good
news about the growth in the second quarter.
"This confirms our view that we are heading down the road to
recovery, even if there are likely to still be a few bumps
ahead," said Neil Bentley, deputy director-general of British
employers group CBI.
"Underlying conditions are quite weak as consumers are still
saddled with debt and despite the global economy picking up, the
potential for getting knocked off course remains."
Thursday's data showed that output in Britain's service
sector - which makes up 78 percent of GDP - rose by 0.6 percent
in the second quarter after ticking up 0.5 percent in the first
three months of the year.
Services provided the strongest contribution to overall
growth, adding 0.5 percentage points, with the retail, hotels
and restaurants and the business services and finance components
accounting for the bulk of the increase.
Industrial output was 0.6 percent higher while construction
- which now accounts for around 6 percent of GDP after shrinking
sharply after the financial crisis - expanded by 0.9 percent.
Upbeat company news reinforced the sense of an economy on
the mend. Telecoms operator BT, for example, posted first
quarter profits comfortably ahead of forecasts driven in part by
a good performance from the retail division.
Improving construction and housing markets helped two of the
biggest trade suppliers, Travis Perkins and Howden
Joinery post increased first-half profits.
Consumers, a key engine of Britain's economy, are perking up
too. They are now more optimistic about the economy than at any
point since April 2010, as measured by a new consumer confidence
index by market researchers YouGov and the Centre for Economics
and Business Research.
The ONS's preliminary estimates of GDP are among the first
released in the European Union, and are based partly on
estimated data. On average, they are revised by 0.1 percentage
points up or down by the time a second revision is published two
months later, but bigger moves are not uncommon.