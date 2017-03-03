UPDATE 1-UK economy's strong growth since Brexit vote starts to slow

* UK economic momentum starting to fade, PMI suggests
* Sterling hits 7-week low against dollar after PMI
* Survey points to economic growth around 0.4 pct qq
* Advertising giant WPP flags cautious outlook

By Andy Bruce
LONDON, March 3 Britain's unexpectedly strong
economic growth since last June's Brexit vote may be starting to
fade as inflation picks up, according to a major business survey
that chimed with notes of caution from several top companies.
Slowing consumer spending started to hurt services companies
in February, an unpromising signal for the economy ahead of
Britain's divorce with the European Union, Friday's Markit/CIPS
UK Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed.
As finance minister Philip Hammond puts the final touches on
his first annual budget on March 8, the survey is likely to
reinforce his sense that Britain's strong growth since last
year's vote to leave the EU will fade this year.
The services PMI fell to a five-month low of 53.3 from 54.5
in January and suggested the economy is now expanding at a
quarterly pace of around 0.4 percent - much slower than the 0.7
percent expansion during the fourth quarter of 2016.
Sterling slid to a seven-week low against the dollar after
the PMI was published, prompting investors to discount further
the chance of the Bank of England raising record low interest
rates any time soon.
Lacklustre reports from major British companies added to the
sense of a tougher 2017 for the economy than last year.
Advertising giant WPP, the kind of company regarded
by analysts as a bellwether for the economy, warned of a tough
economic background and its forecast for growth this year came
in below analyst forecasts.
Earlier this week, British broadcaster ITV reported
the first decline in advertising revenue since 2009.
Britain's economy expanded faster than most of its developed
world peers in 2016 but economists think rising inflation is
starting to weigh on consumers and business profit margins,
something corroborated by the PMI survey.
"Notwithstanding the disappointment, that is what everyone
has been expecting to happen - we just hoped we were wrong,"
said Alan Clarke, head of European fixed income strategy at
Scotiabank, on the PMI.
Data company Markit said some firms in its survey reported
cautious spending by British consumers.
It highlighted strong inflation pressure with input costs
and selling prices in services companies increasing at the
fastest rates since mid-2008 when consumer price inflation hit
more than 5 percent.
"Weaker consumer spending was a key cause of slower service
sector growth, suggesting that household budgets are starting to
crack under the strain of higher prices and weak wage growth,"
Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said.
Despite the inflation pressure, Williamson said the PMI's
fall left it around levels more consistent with a further rate
cut by the Bank of England than an increase.
Last month BoE Governor Mark Carney said he remained
convinced that inflation would go above the bank's 2 percent
target only temporarily and due entirely to the fall in the
value of the pound since the Brexit vote, rather than more
deep-seated price pressures.
The pound may have further to fall, a Reuters poll of
foreign exchange strategists and economists showed on Thursday.
Prime Minister Theresa May intends to trigger the formal
process for separating from the EU by the end of this month.
Although growth slowed in February, services firms remained
confident about their prospects in the next 12 months, with
optimism running just below January's eight-month high.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)