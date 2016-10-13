Retailer price rises are a commercial decision -UK PM May's spokeswoman

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Oct 13 How retailers respond to the fall in sterling since Britain's June vote to leave the European Union is a commercial decision, British Prime Minister Theresa May's spokeswoman said on Thursday.
Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has pulled Unilever goods such as Marmite from its website in a pricing row sparked by the Brexit-induced plunge in the pound.
Asked whether the government was concerned about companies using the fall in sterling as a reason to put up prices, May's spokeswoman said: "It is a decision for companies how they market and sell their products ... It is a commercial decision." (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Kate Holton, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.