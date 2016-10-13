Tesco confirms pricing row with Unilever has been settled

LONDON Oct 13 Britain's biggest retailer, Tesco , confirmed on Thursday that a pricing row with Unilever had been settled, confirming a statement issued by the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant.

"We always put our customers first and we're pleased this situation has been resolved to our satisfaction," a Tesco spokesman said.

Tesco had earlier on Thursday halted online sales of top-selling goods produced by Unilever such as Persil washing powder, Ben & Jerry's ice cream and Marmite, a brown yeast-extract spread, saying it was in a pricing dispute following a plunge in the pound since Britons voted to leave the European Union. (Reporting by James Davey; Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Greg Mahlich)