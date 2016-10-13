版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 14日 星期五 01:35 BJT

Unilever says supply situation with Tesco now resolved

LONDON Oct 13 Unilever said on Thursday it has now settled its pricing dispute with Tesco , Britain's biggest supermarkets operator.

"Unilever is pleased to confirm that the supply situation with Tesco in the UK and Ireland has now been successfully resolved," the company said in a brief statement.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐