UK to overhaul planning rules in bid to boost home-building

| LONDON, July 9
LONDON, July 9 Britain will announce on Friday
an overhaul of rules on how and where new houses can be built as
it tries to address a chronic shortage of homes and put its
economy on a sounder footing.
A new plan to boost Britain's weak productivity will include
powers for the government to step in and draw up housing plans
if local authorities fail to do so. Town halls that drag their
feet on planning decisions may be fined, the government said.
Britain will also give automatic planning permission for
housing developments on suitable brownfield sites -- land
formerly used for industrial or commercial purposes -- it said
ahead of the release of the productivity plan on Friday.
The government hopes that a nimbler land and housing market
will help improve Britain's poor productivity growth by making
it easier for people to own homes close to their work and for
firms to have more freedom of location.
Finance minister George Osborne said this week that
productivity was Britain's "great economic challenge".
A strong recovery in the economy in the last two years has
pushed employment to record highs. But growth in output per
worker lags behind the rates of many other advanced countries.
Friday's launch of the productivity plan represents the
second half of the government's first budget since the
Conservative Party of Prime Minister David Cameron won an
outright majority in national elections in May.
In the budget statement on Wednesday, Osborne announced
major cuts to welfare spending and the introduction of a higher
minimum wage as he set out his plans to overhaul the economy
over the next five years.
The finance ministry said Britain's economy would be 31
percent bigger if it could match U.S. productivity.
The productivity plan will cover areas including higher
education and training, transport, trade and the devolution of
power to cities and regions. But changes to planning rules for
housing would be the centrepiece.
"Britain has been incapable of building enough homes. The
reforms we made to the planning system in the last parliament
have started to improve the situation," Osborne said.
"But we need to go further and I am not prepared to stand by
when people who want to get on the housing ladder can't do so."
British house prices have risen sharply in the past two
years thanks largely to a lack of properties on the market.
Other measures due to be announced on Friday include
stronger compulsory purchase powers to bring forward more
brownfield land and the devolution of planning powers to the
mayors of London and Manchester.
Major infrastructure projects which include housing
development may be fast-tracked and planning permission
requirements could be relaxed for raising the height of
buildings in London to the same level as an adjoining building.
(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Catherine Evans)