公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 9日 星期五

Aston Martin calls for investment clarity after inconclusive UK election

LONDON, June 9 British luxury carmaker Aston Martin called on politicians to quickly provide rapid reassurances to business so they can continue to invest after a snap election gave no political party an overall majority in parliament.

"We cannot stress strongly enough the need for rapid and decisive policy direction to ensure that business can continue to invest for the long term growth and ensure the global competitiveness of the British economy," Chief Executive Andy Palmer said in a statement on Friday.

"Clarity over our relationship with Europe must be established quickly together with the wider reassurance to our key trading partners that Britain remains a dynamic and thriving business environment," he said. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
