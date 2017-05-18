UPDATE 1-UK May's Conservatives aim to end budget deficit by mid-2020s

(Adds detail, reaction)
HALIFAX, England May 18 Prime Minister Theresa
May promised on Thursday to wipe out Britain's budget deficit by
the mid-2020s if her Conservative Party wins the June 8 national
election, sticking to a softer fiscal programme she adopted
after taking power last year.
"Sound money and responsible public finances are the
essential foundations of national economic success," a manifesto
document listing the Conservatives' policy proposals said.
"There is still work to do on deficit reduction, so we will
continue to restore the public finances over the course of the
next parliament," it said.
A new Conservative government would continue with the fiscal
rules announced by finance minister Philip Hammond at the end of
last year "which will guide us to a balanced budget by the
middle of the next decade," the document said.
Hammond said in November that he would aim to bring down the
deficit to 0.7 percent of gross domestic product by 2021/22
before wiping it out as quickly as possible after that.
The deficit stood at 2.6 percent of GDP in the last
financial year which closed in March, down sharply from 10
percent in 2010 when the Conservative Party took power, after
the global financial crisis blew a massive hole in the public
finances.
Hammond's predecessor as finance minister George Osborne had
been aiming to wipe out the deficit by 2020. But those plans
were blown off course by last year's Brexit vote which is
expected to weigh on economic growth in the coming years,
hurting tax revenues.
Thursday's policy document said there would be no increases
in value-added taxes and corporation tax would be cut to 17
percent by 2020, as previously planned.
But it did not repeat promises made by the Conservatives at
the previous national election in 2015, under then prime
minister David Cameron, not to increase income tax or national
insurance contributions.
Hammond attempted to increase national insurance
contributions in his first budget statement in November but was
forced into a U-turn when Conservative lawmakers protested that
the planned change breached the party's 2015 election promises.
Hammond said at the time that the promises tied his hands on
how to steer the public finances back to full health.
A leading budget analyst said that while there was no
promise not to raise income tax and national insurance
contributions, the Conservative spending proposals looked
modest, especially by comparison with the plans of the left-wing
opposition Labour Party.
"The big difference is that from the Labour Party you have
got much more spending, much more tax," Paul Johnson, director
of the Institute for Fiscal studies, told BBC television.
Thursday's document committed the Conservatives to stick to
a series of increases between now and 2020 in the amount of
money that workers can earn before they start to pay income tax
and to a rising threshold for when workers have to start paying
the higher rate of income tax.
Budget analysts have said those promises are expensive for
the public purse.
