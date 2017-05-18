版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 18日 星期四 18:47 BJT

UK May's Conservatives aiming to end budget deficit by mid-2020s

HALIFAX, England May 18 British Prime Minister Theresa May will aim to balance the country's budget deficit by the middle of the next decade, according to a manifesto document listing her Conservative Party's policy proposals ahead of a June 8 national election.

The document said the Conservatives would stick with the existing fiscal plans of finance minister Philip Hammond who has said he will aim to bring down the deficit to 0.7 percent of gross domestic product by 2021/22 before wiping it out as quickly as possible after that. (Reporting by William James; Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce)
