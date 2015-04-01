版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 1日 星期三 14:39 BJT

Over 100 British business bosses back Cameron's Conservatives ahead of election

LONDON, April 1 Over 100 British company bosses publicly backed Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative-led government on Wednesday and warned a change of course for Britain's $2.8 trilliom economy under a Labour government would put the recovery at risk.

Opinion polls ahead of the May 7 election indicate neither Cameron's Conservatives nor the opposition Labour Party will win an overall majority in the 650-seat parliament as millions of voters turn to once fringe parties.

"We believe this Conservative-led Government has been good for business and has pursued policies which have supported investment and job creation," the business leaders said in an open letter published in the Telegraph newspaper.

"We believe a change in course will threaten jobs and deter investment. This would send a negative message about Britain and put the recovery at risk," they warned.

Among the 103 signatories were Philip Green, the boss of Topshop, BP's chief executive Bob Dudley, entrepreneur Luke Johnson and Tidjane Thiam, the outgoing boss of Prudential who is due to become chief executive of Credit Suisse.

The closest British election in at least a generation has flummoxed seasoned politicians and City of London financiers who are poring over opinion polls and Westminster seat predictions to see who might rule Britain. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge)
