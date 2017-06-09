UK business lobby group says needs functioning government to protect economy

LONDON, June 9 British politicians must get
their act together and form a functioning government to protect
the economy, business lobby group the CBI said on Friday after
Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives failed to win a
majority in parliament.
With 645 out of 650 seats declared following Thursday's
vote, the Conservatives had won 314 seats and were therefore no
longer able to reach the 326-mark they would need to command a
parliamentary majority. Labour had won 261 seats
"This is a serious moment for the UK economy. The priority
must be for politicians to get their house in order and form a
functioning government, reassure the markets and protect our
resilient economy," CBI Director-General Carolyn Fairbairn said
in a statement.
"For the next government, the need and opportunity to
deliver an open, competitive and fair post-Brexit economy that
works for everyone across all our nations and regions has never
been more important."
