Citigroup says UK PM May to win majority of 104-190 in June 8 election

LONDON May 19 British Prime Minister Theresa
May is likely to win a majority of 104-190 seats in the June 8
election, Citigroup said in a research note published on
Friday.
"Prime Minister Theresa May called early elections on 8 June
to boost her mandate and win time to implement her version of
'hard-but-smooth' Brexit," Citi said in the research note.
"National polls, experts' analyses and our own
constituency-level simulations suggest that her bet should pay
off."
Citi added that it saw no signs that May was moving towards
a so called "Singapore-upon-Thames" deregulated low-tax economic
model.
