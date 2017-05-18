版本:
UK to sanction digital firms which fail to take down illegal internet content

HALIFAX England May 18 Britain will punish digital companies, social media platforms and content providers which fail to take down content from the internet which breaks the law, the ruling Conservatives said in their policy document ahead of a June 8 election.

"We will introduce a sanctions regime to ensure compliance, giving regulators the ability to fine or prosecute those companies that fail in their legal duties, and to order the removal of content where it clearly breaches UK law," the Conservative Party wrote in their manifesto. (Reporting by William James, Wirting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Paul Sandle)
