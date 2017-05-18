UK to sanction digital firms which fail to take down illegal internet content

HALIFAX England May 18 Britain will punish
digital companies, social media platforms and content providers
which fail to take down content from the internet which breaks
the law, the ruling Conservatives said in their policy document
ahead of a June 8 election.
"We will introduce a sanctions regime to ensure compliance,
giving regulators the ability to fine or prosecute those
companies that fail in their legal duties, and to order the
removal of content where it clearly breaches UK law," the
Conservative Party wrote in their manifesto.
(Reporting by William James, Wirting by Costas Pitas, Editing
by Paul Sandle)