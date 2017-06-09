版本:
N.Ireland's DUP considering support for UK PM May's Conservatives -Sky

LONDON, June 9 Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party are considering supporting Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives in parliament after she failed to win a majority in a national election, Sky News reported on Friday, citing sources.

Sky said the DUP, which won 10 seats in Thursday's election and could help May's Conservatives hit the 326 seats needed for a majority, were considering a so-called "confidence and supply" arrangement.

That would involve them supporting a Conservative minority government on key votes in parliament but not forming a formal coalition partnership. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Costas Pitas; editing by William James)
