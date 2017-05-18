UK may still pay to access specific EU programmes but vast contributions will end - PM May

HALIFAX, England May 18 British Prime Minister
Theresa May said on Thursday that the days of Britain making
vast annual contributions to the European Union will end, but
there may be some specific EU programmes in which Britain would
want to participate after Brexit.
In a list of policy pledges ahead of a June 8 election, May
said it might be necessary for Britain to make a contribution
for access to those specific programmes.
May also said she believed it was necessary to agree the
terms of Britain's future partnership with the EU within the two
years allowed under the Article 50 process, the formal mechanism
for leaving the bloc.
