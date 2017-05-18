版本:
UK May pledges extra health spending, increased charges for migrants

HALIFAX, England May 18 British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives said on Thursday they would increase spending on the state-run National Health Service by at least 8 billion pounds over the next five years and hike the migrant health surcharge if they win next month's election.

The Conservative election policy document also said it would prioritise the issue of the 140,000 nationals from other European Union countries who work in the health system during upcoming Brexit talks. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, William James and Kylie MacLellan, writing by Michael Holden, editing by Estelle Shirbon)
