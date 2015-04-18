UK Conservatives plan to sell Lloyds shares to small investors - Sunday Telegraph

LONDON, April 18 British finance minister George
Osborne plans to sell government shares in Lloyds Banking Group
to small investors at a discount of at least 5 percent
if his Conservative Party win the May 7 election, The Sunday
Telegraph reported on Saturday.
The Telegraph quoted Osborne as saying that a sale of Lloyds
shares to small investors would give more people "a stake in our
economy".
So far the government has sold Lloyds shares only to
institutional investors. But The Sunday Telegraph said the
government now wanted to raise 2-3 billion pounds by selling
Lloyds shares to at least 200,000 individual investors.
Osborne said before that he aimed to raise at least 9
billion pounds ($13.5 billion) by selling more Lloyds shares
before April 2016, on top of around 9 billion pounds worth
already sold.
($1 = 0.6685 pounds)
(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)