UPDATE 11-Britain's pound sinks, lifting shares, after election shock

* Biggest fall for pound in eight months vs dollar
* UK currency hits lowest against euro since November
* Internationally focused FTSE 100 climbs
* Government bond yields edge lower
* Pound fall tempered by prospect of softer Brexit
* To see a Reuters interactive graphic on the election polls
and results, click on tmsnrt.rs/2q7tC48
By Jemima Kelly and Patrick Graham
LONDON, June 9 Britain's pound tumbled on
Friday, lifting the country's main FTSE share index, after an
election that denied any party a majority in parliament and
fomented a sense of political chaos just days before Brexit
talks begin.
Prime Minister Theresa May said she would form a government
with help from Northern Irish unionists, despite having failed
to win the stronger mandate she had sought to conduct exit talks
with the rest of the European Union.
While sterling registered its biggest daily fall in eight
months, the slump appeared to be checked by expectations from
some investors that the government may pursue a softer stance on
Brexit and even loosen the purse strings to assuage an
austerity-weary electorate.
"Faced with this uncertainty, the immediate market response
seems fairly reasonable: a modest sell-off in the pound,"
PIMCO's head of sterling portfolio management, Mike Amey, said.
"Looking ahead, assuming a base case of easier fiscal policy
and a "softer" Brexit, we would expect...stability returning to
the pound."
Others, though, have argued that without a strong Brexit
mandate, the government's hand in negotiations may have been
weakened.
The pound touched an eight-week low against the dollar and
its lowest levels in seven months versus the euro, before
recovering some ground later in the day.
London's main FTSE 100 stock index, composed of
multinational companies that largely earn in foreign currency
and therefore benefit when the pound falls, climbed as much as
1.3 percent, before closing up 1 percent on the day.
The more domestically focused FTSE 250 index,
meanwhile, whose constituents are vulnerable to sterling
weakness, recovered from an earlier loss to close slightly
higher on the day.
Housebuilders suffered and gold miners climbed as investors
rushed to safety and ditched stocks more exposed to domestic
instability. Shares in some British utilities rose on
diminishing concerns that energy prices would be capped, as
planned by the Conservatives. United Utilities and SSE
were both up 0.2 percent.
Challenger banks Metro , OneSavings and
Virgin Money, which analysts said were most sensitive to
domestic growth, fell particularly sharply. Blue-chip bank RBS
also fell.
British 10-year gilt yields fell nearly 3 basis
points to 1.01 percent as investors bet on political uncertainty
keeping Bank of England rates on hold for longer.
"Given the degree of uncertainty that's been unleashed by
this election about what will happen next with the Brexit
negotiations and how stable this government will be, the
prospect of the Bank of England raising rates is pretty much
non-existent. People are pushing it back to perhaps 2020," said
Marc Ostwald, a strategist at ADM Investor Services.
UK credit default swaps (CDS) - which reflect the cost of
buying protection against a government defaulting - were trading
around their highest since late April.
STERLING SKIDS
Having slid over 2.5 percent to as low as $1.2636 in early
European trade, sterling had recovered to $1.2737 by 1540 GMT.
That still left sterling down 1.7 percent against the dollar
on the day and on track for its biggest one-day fall since
October, though that move was dwarfed by an almost 8 percent
dive the day after last June's EU referendum.
The pound was almost back to where it had been trading
before May called the election on April 18 gave it a boost.
The one-month sterling-dollar risk reversal, a
measure of the balance of bets on the pound rising or falling in
the next month, had touched its lowest level since September
overnight, indicating a bias for further sterling weakness. But
it recovered to reach a one-week high.
Some analysts have argued the Conservatives' failure to
secure a majority might weaken the case for a "hard" Brexit, in
which Britain leaves the EU's single market and customs union, a
matter of deep concern for businesses. Talks begin on June 19.
"Clearly political uncertainty is the overriding theme here,
this is why sterling dropped significantly on the exit poll last
night," said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank.
"But the fact that it hasn’t weakened as much as many
commentators had anticipated I think can be attributed to the
discussion about a soft Brexit."
