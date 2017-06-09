UK PM May to go to palace at 1130 GMT to ask permission to form govt -BBC

LONDON, June 9 British Prime Minister Theresa
May believes she can form a government and will go to Buckingham
Palace at 1130 GMT to ask Queen Elizabeth for permission to do
so, the BBC's political editor reported on Friday.
With no clear winner emerging from Thursday's election, a
wounded May has signalled she would fight on. Support from
Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) could allow
her Conservatives to reach the 326 seats needed for a majority
in parliament.
The BBC said there was an understanding May would have the
DUP's support.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)