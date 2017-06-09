版本:
UK PM May to appoint senior ministers later on Friday -Sky

LONDON, June 9 British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to appoint government ministers to senior positions later on Friday, broadcaster Sky News reported, citing unspecified sources.

May will ask Queen Elizabeth for permission to form a government at 1130 GMT, a spokesman from the Conservative Party leader's office said, after she failed to win an outright majority at a national election. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, writing by Georgina Prodhan, editing by David Milliken)
