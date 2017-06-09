Moody's says will assess implications of UK election; Brexit and deficit key

LONDON, June 9 Rating agency Moody's will assess
the implication of Britain's election, which failed to provide a
clear winner on Friday, casting the country's approach to Brexit
and the future path of its economic policy into doubt.
"Moody’s is monitoring the UK’s process of forming a new
government and will assess the credit implications in due
course," said Kathrin Muehlbronner, a Moody’s Senior Vice
President and lead UK sovereign analyst.
"As previously stated, the future path of the UK sovereign
rating will be largely driven by two factors: first, the outcome
of the UK’s negotiations on leaving the European Union and the
implications this has for the country’s growth outlook. Second,
fiscal developments, given the country’s fiscal deficit and
rising public debt."
