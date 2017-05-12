UK PM May pledges new powers to punish and tax social media firms

LONDON May 12 British Prime Minister Theresa
May pledged to create new powers allowing her to punish social
media and communications companies that fail to look after
users' data, and to demand cash from firms to pay for policing
the internet.
The election pledge comes after firms like Facebook and
Twitter have been criticised the government for not doing enough
to stop the spread of extremist content online or help victims
of abuse.
May, who is expected to win a majority at the June 8
election, pledged to pass laws giving users new rights to access
data held about them, and granting the government the power to
enforce them with sanctions.
"The internet has brought a wealth of opportunity but also
significant new risks which have evolved faster than society’s
response to them," May said in a statement.
"We want social media companies to do more to help redress
the balance and will take action to make sure they do."
Hospitals and doctors' surgeries across England were forced
to turn away patients and cancel appointments on Friday after a
nationwide 'ransomware' cyber attack crippled some computer
systems in the state-run health service.
The Conservative Party said it wanted to be able to tax the
industry if it chooses to, citing similar plans already in force
for the gambling industry.
"The Conservatives will also create a power in law for
government to introduce an industry-wide levy from social media
companies and communication service providers to support
awareness and preventative activity to counter internet harms,"
the party said in a statement.
