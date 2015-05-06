London traders eyeing long election night, maybe longer weekend

* Traders face overnight shifts, early starts after UK vote
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, May 6 After a five-week campaign that
has left Britain's two main parties neck and neck going into
Thursday's general election, London's dealing rooms are bracing
for days rather than hours of uncertainty.
Banks' financial trading desks traditionally increase staff
on election nights to handle impromptu buying and selling of UK
stocks, bonds or sterling as election results start streaming in
late on polling day itself and into the early hours of Friday.
Most famously in 1992, financial markets were so euphoric
about the unexpected return of the centre-right Conservative
Party with a large majority that the Bank of England, which
issued UK government bonds before the creation of the Debt
Management Office in 1997, sold 1.6 billion pounds of gilts
through the night from about 2:30 a.m. local time onwards.
But the chances of a decisive outcome this Thursday or even
Friday are slim.
Most polls put Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives
and Ed Miliband's Labour Party a hair's breadth apart, setting
the world's fifth-largest economy on track for its second
consecutive hung parliament.
Financial dealers are thus left with a conundrum. With no
clarity over which party will have the first stab at forming
what will almost certainly be another coalition government, they
still have to staff the desks on the off chance of an early
result. But they are equally braced for days or weeks of
bargaining.
"I'll go home on Thursday during the day and get some sleep,
then come in for the night and try to stay awake. It worked well
for the Scottish referendum and hopefully it will here too,"
said Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan
Stanley in London.
PLANNING FOR UNCERTAINTY
Big banks, including Morgan Stanley, HSBC and RBS, will have
some sterling and gilts traders in London outside normal hours,
although with many banks able to trade across the globe, the
emphasis will be on an early start.
"I'm sure it will be busy on Friday (so) we're better
positioned not having a load of tired people who've been sat up
all night," said one trader at a custodian bank."
The inability to nail down the exact timing of the eventual
formation of a government is partly why this election has left
markets nervy but without any election-driven direction.
Britain's FTSE 100 stocks index set a record high as
recently as April 27 and sterling is up 2.8 percent
against the dollar since the campaign began. While British gilt
yields have risen sharply in recent days, so have
those on most major government bonds.
Short-term sterling/dollar volatility,
effectively the cost of insuring against big price swings, has
spiked higher, but only to levels hit before the last election
in 2010.
FTSE volatility is also up, but nowhere near as
high as before the 2010 vote or last year's Scottish
independence referendum.
A Reuters poll on Wednesday saw little risk to sterling from
political uncertainty resulting from Thursday's
vote.
With the potential for days, at least, of negotiating
between parties before a new government is formed, some
investors are biding their time.
"I wouldn't want to give the impression we're completely
complacent about it, but we haven't done a huge amount of
currency trades or overlays," said Martin Gilbert, chief
executive officer at Aberdeen Asset Management.
"(If) uncertainty lasts a long time, that's when markets
start to get jittery."
Spread-betting firms, which allow mainly retail investors
to bet on the pound or the FTSE, will be open.
"We expect lots of business throughout the evening as the
key results come in so we will be making some extra staffing
provisions ... on our dealing floor," said IG analyst Chris
Beauchamp.
And some traders are keeping weekend plans on hold.
"Most likely into the weekend a number of trades will be
closed off and margins will be increased on certain instruments
... We just don't want clients to be caught on the wrong side
going to the weekend," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at
spread-betting firm Ava Trade.
