Leader of anti-EU UKIP Party quits after election failure

LONDON, June 9 The leader of the anti-EU United
Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Paul Nuttall said on Friday he
would resign after the party failed to win any lawmakers in the
British parliament and saw its vote share fall dramatically.
UKIP, which under its most prominent former leader Nigel
Farage helped secure Britain's exit from the European Union, was
seen as increasingly irrelevant during the campaign, with many
of its voters deserting the party.
"I am standing down today as the leader of UKIP with
immediate effect. This will allow the party to have a new leader
in place by the conference in September," Nuttall said.
Farage earlier hinted he might return to front-line
politics.
