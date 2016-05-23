The power cutters shaking up Britain's energy market

* National Grid pays 'aggregators' to cut industrial power
* Wants "demand reduction" to meet 30-50 pct of balancing
* Britain among European leaders, other countries watch
* New way of balancing supply-demand poses threat to big
By Karolin Schaps and Susanna Twidale
LONDON, May 23 Britain is turning to a new way
of making sure it doesn't run out of power, one that could turn
the energy market on its head: rather than paying utilities to
produce more electricity, it is paying firms that guarantee to
cut industrial demand.
So-called aggregator firms secure commitments from
businesses across the country to reduce power usage;
supermarkets can turn down refrigerators by a few degrees for a
short period without any impact, for example, while water
treatment plants can turn off pumps at certain times.
The aggregators then sell the megawatt reduction they secure
to power network operator National Grid, which is
increasingly favouring this "demand-side response" (DSR) method
to paying big utilities to ramp up power generation. Aggregators
pass on the revenue to the businesses, taking a cut.
Aggregators, like Flexitricity, Kiwi Power or Open Energi,
have gained traction in the past year after National Grid
launched a promotional campaign to raise awareness among
businesses about the commercial benefits of DSR and reducing
energy usage.
They present a threat to the revenue of big power generation
firms like Centrica, SSE and EDF Energy
, who are being undercut by these newcomers and losing
business in Britain's 1-billion-pound ($1.5 billion) electricity
balancing market.
The challenge could grow rapidly in coming years; National
Grid, which seeks to match supply and demand on a
second-by-second basis, wants to see 30-50 percent of capacity
in the electricity-balancing market coming from DSR by 2020,
compared with just 4 percent now.
How the rise of aggregators plays out in Britain could offer
a guide for other European countries, and will be closely
watched by power companies and regulators across the continent.
Britain and France are the most advanced countries in using
DSR, and have a regulatory framework in place. Other countries
like Germany are still shaping rules on how to deal with
reducing power demand, which can cut the use of fossil fuel
power stations and help cut carbon dioxide emissions.
"DSR is a really exciting area," National Grid Chief
Executive John Pettigrew told Reuters. "It allows us to balance
the system much more economically, which benefits customers."
Utilities, already under pressure from weak electricity
prices, are being forced to respond by pushing into the DSR
business themselves.
Ronan O'Regan, director in the energy strategy team at
advisory PwC, said growing renewable energy output and tighter
supply margins due to closing coal and gas plants would increase
the need for balancing services.
"The potential growth in demand-side response in the
balancing services market is likely to be significant over the
coming years," he said.
'LINK UP GIGAWATTS'
Large factories and offices consume around two-thirds of
Britain's electricity. Demand aggregators sign contracts with
National Grid to reduce electricity demand from clusters of
business and industrial customers.
"We can link up gigawatts and gigawatts of capacity from air
conditioners, heaters, refrigerators across tens of thousands of
sites," said Yoav Zingher, CEO and founder of Kiwi Power.
Businesses signed by such firms earn revenue from National
Grid contracts, passed on by their aggregators who take a cut,
while also saving money by cutting consumption at the most
expensive times.
Open Energi has signed up large customers like supermarket
chain Sainsbury's and water supplier United Utilities
.
"National Grid doesn't want to deal with thousands of small
DSR providers, that's where we come in," said its business
development director David Hill.
The aggregators that Reuters spoke to declined to disclose
the size of the cut they took because the figures are
commercially sensitive.
Open Energi, a six-year old company, said its clients
receive most of the revenue generated from National Grid
contracts. It promises them returns of 5-10 percent of their
annual energy bill through the National Grid revenue.
Its client United Utilities said it expects to make 5
million pounds in revenue from DSR by 2020 by reducing power
usage, including by turning off pumps at its treatment works.
Utilities, which own most of Britain's power plants,
acknowledge the power market is changing and are responding to
the new reality.
RWE's npower, one of Britain's "big six"
electricity providers, said it was developing its own in-house
capability to offer automated DSR products and services to
customers. "DSR is a key growth market within the UK energy
market," said Michael Byrne, head of marketing for npower's
business solutions unit.
Britain's biggest energy supplier, Centrica, has brought
demand-reducing products to the household energy market and said
it wants to expand further in this area.
SSE, another one of the big six, has struck a deal with Kiwi
Power to offers some of its commercial customers DSR services
through the aggregator.
($1 = 0.6830 pounds)
