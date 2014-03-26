Tiny British energy suppliers take on goliaths as bills bite

* Hundreds of thousands switch to small suppliers
* "Big Six" market share drops below 95 pct
* Winners include First Utility, Ovo Energy
* Politics loom large over UK energy sector
* SSE to split wholesale and retail divisions
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, March 26 Riding a wave of public anger
at soaring utility bills, a group of tiny British suppliers have
prised away hundreds of thousands of customers from the energy
giants which dominate the gas and power market, a Reuters
analysis of company data showed.
In a modest but potentially significant challenge to the
dominance of the "Big Six" energy suppliers, half a million
customers - or two percent of British households - have opened
accounts with smaller suppliers since November, the data showed.
The Big Six - SSE, Scottish Power, Centrica
, RWE npower, E.ON and EDF Energy
- are under intense political scrutiny before a
parliamentary election next year.
These suppliers raised gas and electricity tariffs by up to
11 percent in the past winter before passing on tax savings, and
could soon face an anti-trust investigation into their pricing.
Blaming a jump in wholesale costs plus the taxes and social
charges, they deny accusations by the opposition Labour party
that they are gouging customers and say they have been unfairly
cast as the villains in a debate over how rising prices for
everything from gas to water have eroded living standards.
Many customers remain with their energy company through
inertia but growing numbers now want a better deal. "I have
stayed with the same supplier all my married life, for 56 years.
But I just had a huge gas bill and for the first time I am
thinking I ought to look into switching supplier," said Margaret
Nelson, a 74-year-old pensioner.
Overall account numbers are rising due to a growing
population - about 140,000 new British homes were completed in
the government's 2012-13 financial year. However, the young
suppliers are expanding largely through switching.
The main winners are companies such as First Utility, Ovo
Energy and Utility Warehouse, which is owned by Telecom Plus
. These independents, which buy energy on the same
wholesale markets as their big rivals, have also raised their
tariffs. However, they are attracting business by promising to
keep prices down through more efficient administration and by
offering better customer service.
The big companies still dominate the market and millions
more customers would need to switch to undermine their position.
Nevertheless, their market share has dropped from 98 percent at
the end of 2012 to below 95 percent for the first time since the
British energy market was liberalised 15 years ago.
"These customer switching numbers are just a drop in the
ocean but it's a step in the right direction," said Audrey
Gallacher, director of energy at UK consumer lobby group
Consumer Futures.
Although British energy prices are in line with the EU
average, three regulators will decide this week whether to refer
the sector to the Competition and Markets Authority. Such an
investigation could take up to 18 months with possible
punishments ranging from increasing pricing transparency to
breaking up companies.
Secretary of State for Energy Ed Davey called on the
regulators last month to consider breaking up energy companies
which are found to be abusing monopoly positions.
SSE, Britain's second-biggest electricity supplier, said on
Wednesday it would split its wholesale and retail divisions, as
well as freezing prices.
"LOVED AGAIN"?
Profits at Centrica, the owner of the largest energy
supplier British Gas, were partly hit by the loss of 362,000
accounts last year. SSE lost 250,000 accounts in
the nine months to December 2013, its latest results showed.
According to data provided by industry lobby group EnergyUK
and the companies, the amount of users signing up with
independent suppliers has risen more quickly than ever.
Two of the Big Six, Scottish Power and EDF, have also taken
customers away from their peers but the percentage of those
switching to independent providers is at a record high.
One of the biggest winners has been First Utility, set up in
2008 by a former telecoms executive. It signed up 135,000 new
customers in 2013, a year-on-year rise of 75 percent, and is now
one of the biggest independent providers.
"Fundamentally, people switch because of price. Then it's
about how we engage with the customer going forward," First
Utility founder Darren Braham told Reuters.
First Utility currently has one of the cheapest combined gas
and electricity deals on the market, an offer it says is
possible because it has lower administrative costs than the Big
Six.
The firm, based in the historic town of Warwick 130 km (80
miles) northwest of London, has more than trebled its call
centre staff since October as new customers rushed to sign up
after many of the big suppliers raised tariffs.
Ovo Energy, founded by a former J.P. Morgan corporate bond
trader, has also gained substantial customer numbers, partly
thanks to an advertising campaign featuring slogans such as
"Feel loved again", "OVO customers do it with the light on" and
"OVO turns you on".
NO EASY ESCAPE ROUTE
Stephen Fitzpatrick, who founded Ovo in 2009, used a
parliamentary grilling of energy bosses last October to deliver
a marketing pitch for the company which he once ran from his
kitchen table. Since the start of the year, Ovo
has signed up nearly 100,000 new customers, and the total
exceeded 250,000 this week.
Britain's biggest independent, Utility Warehouse, directly
supplies 836,000 power and gas accounts after buying RWE
npower's Electricity Plus and Gas Plus subsidiaries in November.
Other small suppliers that have signed up new customers include
Good Energy and Co-op Energy.
Labour leader Ed Miliband promised last September to freeze
energy bills for 20 months if he wins the 2015 election, wiping
2.7 billion pounds ($4.5 billion) off the market value of the
two London-listed energy suppliers, Centrica and SSE, in a day.
Energy bosses accuse politicians of pursuing muddled
policies but risk a repeat of a levy that Labour slapped on the
"excessive profits" of utilities last time it came to power in
1997.
"Until the next general election, the Big Six face an
unenviable political position," said Investec equity analyst
Harold Hutchison. "It will be very hard for them to maintain
their profitability without simply increasing the risks of
future windfall taxes. It is a 'lose-lose' situation, with no
easy escape route."
($1 = 0.6059 British Pounds)
